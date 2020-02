GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Cassie!

Cassie is a four-year-old female shepherd mix. Cassie is a sweet energetic girl who loves to go on walks and would make a great hiking partner.

She needs to be the queen of her castle. She loves people, but not other animals.

If you think Cassie would make a great addition to your home, come and meet her at the SPCA facility.

It's located at 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27405.