BURLINGTON, N.C. — Need a little perk in your life? You need some Coffee! Meet Coffee, a very sweet boy who really thinks he's a lap dog in spite of his 95 lbs!

He wants to be close to you and will give 'paws' when he's wanting your attention and love. Coffee has been enjoying life in his foster home where he takes multiple walks each day and then plops down belly-up on his bed for naptime.

His fosters say he is housetrained and loves to curl up with them on the couch at night. His personality has really come out in the past week or so, and he is an absolute goofball who makes them laugh constantly! Coffee does not always do well with other dogs, but he loves all people.

Coffee would love to be in a home where he gets lots of affection and can be part of the pack! If you are interested in doing a virtual meet and greet with Coffee and his fosters, email us at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov. All pets can be seen at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.