BURLINGTON, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Cookie. He is a very sweet and handsome 5-year-old boy who is looking for a forever family to call his own. This affectionate, friendly pup is house trained, good with other dogs and cats, and is ready to be your friend and companion.

Cookie is neutered, current on vaccines and available to meet you at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington. You can call 336-578-0343 for more information.