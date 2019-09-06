GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Cudi is a handsome Pointer-mix (if you’re in doubt, check out those ears!), who came to GCAS on March 4, 2019, as an owner surrender. He walks well on the leash, is calm and enjoys petting; but Cudi can be dog-selective.

Cudi is about 2 years old and weighs 55 lbs. He has been neutered, is up-to-date on all vaccinations, microchipped and, best of all, heartworm-negative. But Cudi will need to be on monthly heartworm preventative to maintain that healthy status!

His adoption fee is $50. Come visit this nice boy today at GCAS!