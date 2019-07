WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Deema. She is a sweet three month old little girl. She’s the last of her litter to be grabbed up! She’s a delightful kitten that loves to play and she’s not shy.

Deema is spayed and ready for her forever home. You can meet Deema by calling the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600.