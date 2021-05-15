2 the Rescue: Meet Dennis

He's an older pup, but with an affectionate soul!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Good morning, everyone! I’m Dennis, a card-carrying member of the Silver Muzzle Club at 10 years young, and all that means is that I’m mature, wise, well-behaved and wonderful!

I am a very affectionate boy who knows how to sit for a treat (which I take very gently), is housetrained, and loves lots of cuddling and petting.

I do have a playful side and would love to be a lucky person's new sidekick and companion in my golden years.