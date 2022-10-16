2 The Rescue: Meet Diesel

Contact the Triad Golden Retriever Rescue to apply to see if you could be right for Diesel.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Diesel here! I’m 8 years old, but I feel and act much younger, and I weigh 85 lbs. I love people, do OK with other dogs, I pull like everything walking on a leash, and terrorize those cat things.

I’m a big boy and those cats are like little toy cars – just something made to play with. I’m a very social guy though, so I’ll hang out with you wherever you are. With me being so headstrong and active for my age, you might be wondering how I do in a crate or in the car – I do great!

Bottom line? I’m gonna be a great house pet once I get a few kinks out of my system – like learning how to walk on a leash and improving my manners here and there. Other than that, this big guy is ready for ya!