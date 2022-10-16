2 The Rescue: Meet Diesel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Diesel here! I’m 8 years old, but I feel and act much younger, and I weigh 85 lbs. I love people, do OK with other dogs, I pull like everything walking on a leash, and terrorize those cat things.
I’m a big boy and those cats are like little toy cars – just something made to play with. I’m a very social guy though, so I’ll hang out with you wherever you are. With me being so headstrong and active for my age, you might be wondering how I do in a crate or in the car – I do great!
Bottom line? I’m gonna be a great house pet once I get a few kinks out of my system – like learning how to walk on a leash and improving my manners here and there. Other than that, this big guy is ready for ya!
Contact the Triad Golden Retriever Rescue to apply to see if you could be right for Diesel.