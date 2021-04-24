2 the Rescue: Meet Doug

He's a very friendly fella and Hound!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Good morning everyone! My name is Doug and, as you can see, I am one very good looking Hound dog. I am 2 years old and there are a couple of things you need to understand about me.

I am very friendly and like people, but I am not a lovey-dovey, curl-up-in-your-lap kind of dog. In fact, at times I can be slightly aloof. I am a hunting breed and have a high prey drive, so I probably don’t need to be in a home with cats or other small animals.

I would be fine with other dogs, especially other dogs like me. I definitely need a home with a fenced yard that I can run and sniff around in, but I will also benefit from some daily walks and exercise because I have a fair amount of energy. I am fine with older kids, but not toddlers.

I am neutered, weigh aroun 55 lbs., am current on my shots and ready to be adopted.