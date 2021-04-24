2 the Rescue: Meet Doug

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Good morning everyone! My name is Doug and, as you can see, I am one very good looking Hound dog. I am 2 years old and there are a couple of things you need to understand about me.
I am very friendly and like people, but I am not a lovey-dovey, curl-up-in-your-lap kind of dog. In fact, at times I can be slightly aloof. I am a hunting breed and have a high prey drive, so I probably don’t need to be in a home with cats or other small animals.
I would be fine with other dogs, especially other dogs like me. I definitely need a home with a fenced yard that I can run and sniff around in, but I will also benefit from some daily walks and exercise because I have a fair amount of energy. I am fine with older kids, but not toddlers.
I am neutered, weigh aroun 55 lbs., am current on my shots and ready to be adopted.
I’m at Burlington Animal Services, so if you’d like to meet me, just go to the main page of their website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets and schedule an appointment today! I hope to see you soon. Love, Doug