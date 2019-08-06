GREENSBORO, N.C. — Super sweet are the words used to describe Eli by one of our staff. Eli is a three year old male shepherd mix. He likes to go for walks and does well on a leash. Eli seems to do well with cats and our other dogs as well. Maybe Eli is the new companion you have been looking for. Come meet him and you will most likely fall in love.

If you think Eli could be the new best friend you have been looking for then come meet him at one of our fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. The SPCA is open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sun 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Eli? Go to their website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.