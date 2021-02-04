x
2 The Rescue: Meet Elise!

This sweet and playful kitten is currently at the Davidson Co. Animal Shelter and looking for a forever home!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — It's time to meet another 2 The Rescue pet looking for a forever home! 

Elise is a 2-year-old cat currently at the Davidson Co. Animal Shelter. 

Shelter staff said she is a friendly cat, not a shy one. 

She currently shares a room with other cats but would do well in a home where she is the only pet. 

Elise would love a sunny window where she could perch and watch the birds. 


Her adoption fee is $55 and includes spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccines, and a microchip.


If you are interested in adopting please submit your application through the Davidson Co. Animal Shelter website. 

They will then contact you to set up a time to meet Elise. 

