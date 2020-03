GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Emily!

Emily is a two-month-old female Belgian Malinois Mix.

She's a little shy, but very sweet and loves to give and receive affection.

She is looking for a permanent place to call her own.

You and your family might be just the right home for her.

If you think Emily would make a great addition to your home, come and meet her at the SPCA of the Triad facility located at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.