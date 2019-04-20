BURLINGTON, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Emma. She is a 1-year-old brown tabby who is ready for a loving forever home to call her own. Emma is a very friendly, playful girl who loves head rubs and would likely be a wonderful addition to anyone’s home. She would enjoy some sunny windows to watch the outside world and some soft, cozy places to take nice, long naps or to snuggle with you!

Emma is spayed, vaccinated and ready to meet you at Burlington Animal Services at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Burlington. You can give them a call at 336-578-0343 for more information.