RANDLEMAN, N.C. — In today's 2 the Rescue segment, we want you to Meet Eric! He is a 4 year old neutered Russian Blue DSH. He is FIV/FLeuk negative. Eric is a very laid back, thoughtful kitty. He is a lap cat and loves attention. He is very patient and reassuring with other kitties and they love to snuggle with him. Eric is good with cats, dogs and kids.

If you are interested in sharing some love, smiles and good times with Eric and making him part of your family, please visit The Animal Awareness Society website and fill out the adoption application. If you have questions about Eric or any of our adoptable animals, you can call at 336-953-0925.