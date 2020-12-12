2 the Rescue: Meet Glory

Your morning glory? Bringing lots of sunshine to your life!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — This is Glory. Glory is a seven-year-old female Australian Shepherd/Labrador Retriever Mix. Glory is a very sweet girl and she is also very smart and observant. While it is said that Glory tends to keep to herself, she is very wonderful with people and gladly receives affection and loves to give it in return. Her pretty blue/merle coat definitely goes well with her easygoing personality. Sweet Glory is in search of a new and forever home. Maybe she is the perfect family member for you to welcome into your life.

If you think Glory would make a great addition to your home, please come and meet her at our facility located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. Our hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday 10 AM to 5 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, and Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM. Our office is closed on Monday. You can fill out an application for Glory on our website, then an appointment can be made for you to come and meet her once you are approved.