RANDLEMAN, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Gretchen! Gretchen is a beautiful grey and white long-haired young lady of almost two years old. She has big beautiful green eyes. She is content to be by your side or in your lap if you will let her. Gretchen is a special needs kitty that is FIV positive.

But, don't let that stop you from adopting. Gretchen is current on all her vaccines and has been spayed. If you are interested in adopting Gretchen, please visit the Animal Awareness Society website and fill out our adoption application. If you would like to meet Gretchen, you can give them a call at 336-953-0925. Let's get Gretchen adopted!