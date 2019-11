BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Guapo, a very handsome 11 month old boy who would love to be your new sidekick and friend.

This sweet guy is loving, playful, good with kids and nearly housetrained.

Guapo is neutered, current on vaccinations and ready to meet you at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonNC.gov/pets.