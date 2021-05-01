2 the Rescue: Meet Hanna

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Hanna! Hanna is a five year old female dachshund mix. She has a very sweet, loving, submissive demeanor but also has a very playful side. Hanna does well on a leash and loves to go for walks. She is not very reactive toward our other dogs here at the facility so probably would do well with a doggy companion. Maybe Hanna is just the new family member you have been looking for.