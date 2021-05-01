2 the Rescue: Meet Hanna

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Hanna! Hanna is a five year old female dachshund mix. She has a very sweet, loving, submissive demeanor but also has a very playful side. Hanna does well on a leash and loves to go for walks. She is not very reactive toward our other dogs here at the facility so probably would do well with a doggy companion. Maybe Hanna is just the new family member you have been looking for.
If you are interested in adopting Hanna please go on our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application. You can also call our office to make an appointment to come in and meet her.
Our office is located at 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27405. Our number is 336-375-3222.