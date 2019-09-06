Irish is a young little sweet tabby of 9 months old. He has beautiful shamrock green eyes, so he may bring you the luck of the Irish! He and his litter mates had to be surrendered when they lost their home. Irish is loving, playful, curious and active. He loves toys to play with! When he tires of playing, Irish might also enjoy a snuggle with you. If you are interested in making this little fellow a part of your family, please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. If you would like to meet Irish and his siblings, please -give us a call at 336-953-0925.