2 the rescue: Meet Java

This sweet girl will be your favorite couch companion! Help her find her forever home!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Coffee anyone? A couple of weeks ago, we introduced you to Espresso who is in foster care with Burlington Animal Services. Now meet her sister, Java. Her foster mom pronounces her name as ‘Zha Va’, because she is sophisticated and aloof!

Java is just starting to understand that humans might be okay. Sometimes, she'll allow you to pet and rub her head. Other times, she becomes aloof and would prefer you didn't touch her.

She is still shy and requires an experienced cat owner that knows how to push her out of her comfort zone and yet, still respect her boundaries. Java loves to play with her foster siblings and she likes the dogs as well.