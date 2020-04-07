2 the rescue: Meet Java

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Coffee anyone? A couple of weeks ago, we introduced you to Espresso who is in foster care with Burlington Animal Services. Now meet her sister, Java. Her foster mom pronounces her name as ‘Zha Va’, because she is sophisticated and aloof!
Java is just starting to understand that humans might be okay. Sometimes, she'll allow you to pet and rub her head. Other times, she becomes aloof and would prefer you didn't touch her.
She is still shy and requires an experienced cat owner that knows how to push her out of her comfort zone and yet, still respect her boundaries. Java loves to play with her foster siblings and she likes the dogs as well.
She is very curious about everything and follows her foster mom around the house to see what she's doing. She would not do well in a home with young children. She came from a feral colony and has adjusted nicely to living inside, but to ensure she does not digress back to her feral ways, she should be an indoor only cat. For more information about Java and to arrange a virtual meet and greet, email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.