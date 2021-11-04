2 The Rescue: Meet Jimmy

This 3-year-old cat is the shelter's longest feline resident and needs a forever home!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — 2 The Rescue's pet of the day is Jimmy a 3-year-old domestic short hair Tuxedo.

Jimmy is the longest kitty resident at the Guilford County Animal Services shelter having been with them for 136 days!

Jimmy came to the shelter with bites of an unknown origin and was in quarantine for 4 months before being cleared for adoption.

While in quarantine and in the shelter for quite some time, Jimmy became stressed and has started overgrooming, resulting in the handsome boy losing hair.

Shelter staff say Jimmy wants what every cat wants...a safe, comfortable home where he can be loved.

He is a very sweet cat who is affectionate to people and is a master biscuit maker.

Jimmy is HIV positive and he is available for foster or adoption.