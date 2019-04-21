RANDLEMAN, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Johnson! He is a black and white short-haired cat who is laid back and quiet. Johnson would do best in a quieter home with someone to give him lots of attention and another animal for him to be with.

If you're interested in adopting Johnson, you can find more information about him on the Animal Awareness Society website. If you would like to set up a time to meet Johnson at the sanctuary in Randleman, give them a call at 336-953-0925.