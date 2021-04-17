2 the Rescue: Meet Jojo

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Jojo. We have not been able to figure out why he is still here. Jojo is a five year old shih tzu mix. He has a very affectionate personality and would love to find a home to get all the affection back that he deserves. Jojo walks well on a leash and doesn't have much of a reaction to the other dogs around him. He is known to be very "talkative" but who doesn't love to have a conversation with their dog. Please see if you can find a place in your heart and home for Jojo to fill.
If you are interested in adopting Jojo please go on our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application. You can also call our office to make an appointment to come in and meet him.
Our office is located at 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27405. Our number is 336-375-3222.