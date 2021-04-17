2 the Rescue: Meet Jojo

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Jojo. We have not been able to figure out why he is still here. Jojo is a five year old shih tzu mix. He has a very affectionate personality and would love to find a home to get all the affection back that he deserves. Jojo walks well on a leash and doesn't have much of a reaction to the other dogs around him. He is known to be very "talkative" but who doesn't love to have a conversation with their dog. Please see if you can find a place in your heart and home for Jojo to fill.