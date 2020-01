BURLINGTON, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Josie. She is six years old and is very smart. She would do great in a home with another dog, but no cats.

She is spayed, current on vaccinations and is ready to meet you today at Burlington Animal Services. You can meet her at 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington, or call 336-578-0343 for more information.