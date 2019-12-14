BURLINGTON, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Kaiser. He is a wonderful 4-year-old boy who is hoping for a little Christmas magic. This sweet guy is house-trained, good with kids, other dogs and cats, and is a loving and affectionate pup. Kaiser would love a home with a fenced yard, a family that will include him in the daily lives and not leave him for long periods of time.

He is neutered, current on vaccines and is ready for a loving home in time for Christmas. You can meet him at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information.