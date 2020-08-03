GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Kandy was an owner surrender, her aging family could no longer properly care for her. She is 11 years old and HW+.

Don’t let the fact that she is HW+ deter you from adopting her … we have a fund to assist adopters with the cost of the treatment. Kandy is very scared and lonely in the shelter.

She has not been with us long but we are featuring her this week because we would love nothing more than to get her into a comfy loving home with her forever family so she can settle down and retire.

She is loving and sweet, gentle and kind. We think she will do best in a house that is low key where she is not expected to be too active. Kandy is a great size weighing in at only 42 pounds, she is easy to handle and walks well on leash.

Please consider helping her out by making her part of your family today.