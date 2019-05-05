GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In today's 2 the Rescue segment, we want you to meet Karli. She is a sweet, energetic girl who loves people and small children. However, she would be best in a home as the “only dog.” Karli also walks well on the leash and would enjoy regular outings.

Karli does have a skin condition, due to food allergies, and must be kept on Hills Science Diet ZD. She has been spayed, is up-to-date on all her vaccinations, micro-chipped and, best of all, heart-worm negative. Karli will need to be on heart-worm preventative for the rest of her life, to maintain that healthy status.

She is the “complete package” AND her adoption fee of $50 has been sponsored! You can meet her at the Guilford County Animal Shelter located at 4525 West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. Give the shelter a call at 336-641-3400.