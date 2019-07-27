GREENSBORO, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Kersey. He is a seven year old male domestic shorthair. He was found in a land fill Kersey was brought to SPCA of the Triad last year. The shelter does not know how long Kersey had been living in that situation but they say he is suffering some medical issues because of his circumstances. They have given Kersey the medical care he needs and now he's ready for a home.

If you think Kersey is the newest family member you need, then go see him the SPCA of the Triad. They are located at 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. You can also give them a call at (336) 375-3222.