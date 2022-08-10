2 The Rescue: Meet Kia and Chevy!

Being energetic young kittens, Kia & Chevy will each need another kitten or friendly young cat as a playmate and companion.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Kia and Chevy! This adorable sister and brother were born at a tire shop where they were fed and very socialized by the employees. They are now with the SPCA, ready for loving forever homes or maybe a home together.

Both Kia and Chevy are very affectionate and enjoy being petted and held. The staff and volunteers call Chevy a “lovebug”. Of course, being young kittens, they also have a playful side and do well with the other kittens at the Center.

Being energetic young kittens, Kia and Chevy will each need another kitten or friendly young cat as a playmate and companion. This is critical for each to develop good social skills and mature into well-adjusted adults.