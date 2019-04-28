GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Kitty Katty. No, she's not a cat, but she is a beautiful Staffordshire mix. Kitty Katty is two years old and weighs about 44 pounds.

She has been at Guilford County Animal Shelter since February 10, 2019. Kitty Katty has been spayed, is up to date on all vaccinations and has been micro-chipped.

If you are interested in adopting Kitty Katty, her adoption fee is $50. For more information, you can call the Guilford County Animal Shelter at 336-641-3400.