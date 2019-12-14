GREENSBORO, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Kyra. She is a 10 year old female German Shepherd Mix. Kyra is an incredibly sweet girl who is looking for a home to call her own. She loves to give and receive affection and does very well on a leash. Kyra has a pretty reserved nature and would probably do best as being the only pet as well as being in a home with adults only. If you are looking for a new furry friend, maybe Kyra is the one for you.

If you are interested in adopting her, you can call SPCA of the Triad at 336-375-3222 or go to triadspca.com and submit an adoption application.