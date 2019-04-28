GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Laura! She is a two month old female terrier mix. Precious, sweet, adorable, and playful are just some of the words used to describe Laura and her siblings. Laura has two brothers and one sister still up for adoption too. Of course as to be expected with puppies they still have a lot of learning to do but also have a lot of love and cuddles to give. Maybe your family is looking for a new baby for your family and Laura or one of her siblings will be just the one.

If you think Laura could be the new best friend you have been looking for then come meet her at one of SPCA of the Triad's fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Saturday 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, and Sunday 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

If you're interested in adopting Laura, you can go the the SPCA of the Triad website and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.