RANDLEMAN, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Lonnie. She is a 4 year old domestic long haired beauty, who was found as a stray. She likes to lay on a pillow near or beside you and be gently rubbed. She likes to cuddle with you at bedtime. Lonnie would do best in a quiet home with no children and perhaps no other kitties.

Lonnie will require regular brushing to keep her coat from becoming matted. She doesn't mind being groomed as long as treats are offered! If you would like to make Lonnie the newest member of your family, the can visit the Animal Awareness Society website and fill out an adoption application. If you have questions about Lonnie, you can call 336-953-0925.