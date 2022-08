He's a friendly dog that gets along well with other dogs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maverick is a medium sized dog that is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs. Plus, he loves exercise.

He's a five and a half month old retriever, Labrador mix.

Maverick is looking for a forever home would be just fine if there were a few kids there!



You can find him at the Animal and Adoption Rescue Foundation (AARF) in Winston-Salem.