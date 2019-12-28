BURLINGTON, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Max. He is a very happy 1-year-old boy who would love to start the New Year in a new forever home! This sweet guy is energetic, playful and friendly. He will need a family that is willing to spend the time necessary to train him in basic obedience as well as including him in their daily lives with walks and playtime.

Max is neutered, current on all vaccinations and ready to begin the next exciting chapter in his life! You can meet him at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington. You can also give them a call at 336-578-0343.