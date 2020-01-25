BURLINGTON, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment we want you to meet Max. He is a 4-year-old boy who will make an awesome buddy and sidekick. This sweet guy is very smart and knows the commands ‘sit’, ‘down’, ‘shake’ and has almost mastered ‘roll over’. He is house-trained, used to being indoors, great with children and a pleasure to be around.

Max is neutered, current on all vaccines and is ready to meet you at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information.