2 The Rescue: Meet Micro

Guilford County Animal Services is open for no appointment needed adoptions Wednesday through Monday from 12 pm to 4 pm.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Micro is an older chihuahua mix that was brought to the shelter as a stray that had been roaming a neighborhood for some time. He has been evaluated by medical staff for being very underweight, he has an old injury to his tail, and what appears to be an allergy affecting his eyes.

He was very scared when he first arrived, but after spending time with staff he has begun coming out of his shell. He likes to snuggle, get ear scratches, and dance for treats. He needs a patient person to help him continue building his confidence and show him love.