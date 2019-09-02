BURLINGTON, N.C. — Don't let the name fool you-meet Miss Piggy! She is a super cute 2 year old girl who will bring much joy, happiness and love into your life. She is a boxer mix with a playful personality.

She will do best with a family that will help her burn some energy every day in addition to continuing her obedience training.

Miss Piggy needs a loving forever home with people who will care for and love her as much as she will love them.

She is spayed, vaccinated and ready to meet you at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington. You can meet her there or call 336-578-0343.