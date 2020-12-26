2 the Rescue: Meet Moses

This sweet old guy is looking for a place to retire.

BURLINGTON, N.C. —

Hello, my name is Moses and I am a wonderful senior guy looking for a loving forever home where I can enjoy my golden years. I am roughly around10 years young with plenty of pep in my step!

Yes, I have the typical senior stuff like some arthritis, but I don’t let it stop me. I enjoy taking walks and know how to walk nicely on a leash. I am good with kids and other dogs, am very loving and affectionate, and I love riding in the car. I’m not so sure about cats…I tend to chase them, so, I might be better without them around.

I am housetrained, but will have an occasional accident if I don’t get outside in time. I really hope you’ll consider adopting me because senior pets have so much love to give, and we are laid-back and know how to behave!