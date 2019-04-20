GREENSBORO, N.C. — In today's 2 the Rescue segment, we want you to meet Moxie! She is a 2-year-old Retriever mix. She has a very playful disposition and loves people and other animals. Moxie does well on a leash and loves to take walks on a warm sunny day. Moxie wants to find a home where she can get all the love and attention she deserves.
If you think Moxie could be the new best friend you've been looking for, then come meet her at one of SPCA of the Triad's fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Saturday 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sunday 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.
If you're interested in adopting Moxie, you can go to the SPCA of the Triad website and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Caturday Cat Adoption Fair @All Pets Considered
Saturday, April 20
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
2614 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27408
Belk Charity Sale Pet Adoption Fair @ Belk Friendly Center
Come meet your new Best Friend and Support the Animals!
Friday April 19, Saturday April 20, Monday April 22
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM each day
Outside the Cosmetic Entrance adjacent to Rack Room Shoes
Greensboro, NC
Pet Adoption Fair@ Pet Smart
Support the animals by shopping at the SPCA Tent for Artsy T-shirts & Caps, 2019
Attractions Books, and $20 AutoBell Gift Cards
Saturday, April 20
12:30 PM – 4:30 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
Pet Adoption Fair @ Pet Supermarket
Saturday, April 20
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
3316 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410