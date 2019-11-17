GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Nate is a 6 year old boxer mix who came to the shelter on October 24 of this year as a stray. His coat looks black but it’s got beautiful dark brown hints to it in the sunlight.



Nate is an easy-going fellow who loves taking walks, and then loves giving you lots of attention when the walk is over. He is affectionate and gentle and has lots of curiosity and playfulness in him. He would love to have family or an individual of his own to play with, and then he’d love to snuggle up and watch TV with you at night.



Nate’s adoption fee is $50, which covers his neuter, up-to-date vaccines, and microchipping. If you’re looking for a new best buddy, Nate would love for you to come meet him at the Guilford County Animal Shelter. He’ll be ready to claim you as his new family!