2 the Rescue: Meet Nelli

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — This is Nelli. Nelli is a one year old domestic short hair. She is a gentle and sweet girl, who loves attention. Nelli was brought to the SPCA with her kitten Natalie, who has since been adopted and she is hoping to now find her forever home as well. Nelli does well with other cats, and is very loving to anyone she meets.

If you think Nelli would make a great addition to your home, then come and meet her at our facility located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. Our hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday 10 AM to 5 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, and Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM. Our office is closed on Monday. We are operating by appointments only, so you can fill out an application for her on our website, and then an appointment can be made to meet her once you are approved.