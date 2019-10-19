BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Nutterbutter, a very handsome 5 year old boy who is looking for a new permanent address to call his own! He has been hanging out at BAS since July and that is just too long for any respectable kitty!

Nutterbutter came to us as a stray and is a bit independent, but is fine with being petted. He has tested positive for FIV, but PLEASE do NOT let this keep you from considering adopting him.

He will simply need to be an indoor cat and have regular vet checkups. Nutterbutter is neutered, current on all vaccines and is ready for a quiet, loving home with sunny windows and lots of soft places to nap.

Meet him at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information. All pets can be viewed at www.burlingtonNC.gov/pets.