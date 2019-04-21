GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Osiris! He is a quiet boy who came to Guilford County Animal Shelter as a stray in February. He is about 2 years old and weighs 10 pounds. The shelter says he is a bit shy so it may take a little bit to earn your trust. But, eventually, he will be a great companion!

If you're interested in adopting Osiris, his adopting fee is $25. That includes his neuter, vaccinations, and micro-chipping. You can meet him at Guilford County Animal Shelter located at 4525 West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. You can also call (336) 641-3400.