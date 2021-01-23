2 the Rescue: Meet Penelope

This sweet kitty is an indoor cat and looking for a cuddle buddy.

Meet Penelope, a beautiful 1 year old calico girl who would love to be your new lap companion.

This sweet kitty enjoys exploring her surroundings and watching the outside world from a sunny window or perch. She would especially enjoy curling up and snuggling with you on these cold, chilly nights.

Penelope came to us as a stray and has tested positive for FIV which means she will simply need to be an indoor kitty, and either live with other FIV+ cats or be an only cat.