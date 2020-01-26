GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Peritas is a 9 year old terrier mix who has been with us since December 21. Peritas was surrendered with 2 other dogs when their owner couldn’t take care of them any more.

One of them has already been adopted, and Peritas is looking for his new home. We think that the dogs will do just fine if their separated - they just need to be adopted!

Peritas is a fun-loving boy. He loves to play ball and he loves toys. You can probably tell that he likes treats as well, although we’ve had him on a diet and he’s lost a little weight.

Even though we think he’s 9, he’s got so much life in him. He loves a car ride, walks well on a leash, and likes other dogs. Peritas was an indoor dog, so he’d love to return to the indoor life.

We also found out that his name comes from Alexander the Great’s favorite hunting dog. Peritas has quickly become a staff favorite because he has such a great personality. He would be wonderful for either an individual or a family.

If you have room in your heart and your home for this wonderful gentle dog, come by Guilford County Animal Shelter and meet Peritas. He’s ready to start his life with you today!