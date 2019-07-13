BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Pongo, a very handsome 3 year old boy who would love to have a new family and home to call his own!

Pongo’s last owner was unable to keep him but let us know that he is housetrained, good with people and older kids, and other dogs.

He is playful, used to be indoors and in a fenced yard. Pongo is neutered, current on vaccinations and is waiting for his new special someone to come adopt him.

Is that person you? Come meet Pongo at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information. View all pets atwww.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.