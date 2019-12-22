GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Pretty Girl and Handsome. They are 3-year-old Chihuahua mixes. Pretty Girl is a lighter tan in color and weighs approximately 10 pounds. Handsome is a little darker in color and weighs close to 20 pounds. The Animal Awareness Society does not know if they are siblings, but they sure love each other! They have to be in sight of each other. They are definitely bonded and need to stay together.

Pretty Girl and Handsome are house trained, cat and dog friendly and are great car riders.



If you are interested in adopting this sweet pair, please The Animal Awareness Society website and fill out the adoption application. If you have questions about Pretty Girl and Handsome, or any of the adoptable animals, just call 336-953-0925.



