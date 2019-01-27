RANDLEMAN, N.C. — 2 The Rescue segment brings some royal highness. Meet Prince Harry. He is a handsome two year old cat who aims to please! When he was rescued from very poor conditions, he was so very skinny and sick we just didn't know if he could survive.

He survived and grew! Prince Harry is laid back, playful, affectionate and purrs nonstop! He loves everyone and is a big lap boy. He gets along well with other cats and dogs too. Prince Harry has been neutered and is current on his vaccinations.

Looking for royalty in your life? Prince is waiting on that special person or family that needs an affectionate boy such as himself to rule their heart!

If you are interested in making Prince Harry a member of your family, please visit the Animal Awareness Society's website and fill out an adoption application or you can call 336-953-0925.