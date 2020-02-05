GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Let us introduce you to Priscilla.

She's a one year old female domestic shorthair. While shy to start, this black beauty is very sweet and loving and she also loves to receive it.

She is also very vocal and loves to talk to get the attention she deserves. While Priscilla has only been out at the shelter for a short time, she would be more than grateful to find a permanent home.

Maybe Priscilla can be the new family member that you have been looking for.

If you think Priscilla would make a great addition to your home, come and meet her at the SPCA of the Triad facility at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. Please call to make an appointment before you come.

Interested in adopting Priscilla?

Visit triadspca.org or submit an application or call 336-375-3222.