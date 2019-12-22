GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Pumpkin Latte is a very sweet girl. She was found in the Guilford College area in September and is just waiting on someone to see how wonderful she is.

She enjoys hanging out with humans and would sit and relax in the sun for hours (if she could). She is generally calm and loves just hanging out and getting pet.

We estimate Pumpkin Latte is 6 years old. She is a Lab mix with a beautiful brown to red coat. And once this girl gets outside and hits the fresh air … first she needs to get some loving out of the way … she is ready to play.

And she is just a cutie pie when she gets going … she does the sweetest little ‘play bow’. She loves toys, treats and people. We think she would do well with just about any family … young and old alike. She seems to like most dogs … once she is outside her kennel!